Wild jumbo dies in a fight with another tusker in Karnataka

A wild elephant was killed in a fight with another tusker in the Doddamakali forest area near Jageri village in Kollegal taluk. The incident is believed to have occurred two days ago but came to light on Wednesday.

The deceased elephant was estimated to be around 18 to 20 years old. Local residents reported hearing loud trumpeting sounds around three days ago, suggesting a fight between the elephants.

The carcass of the elephant was discovered by a patrolling team on Wednesday. The deceased elephant had suffered fatal injuries to its stomach and neck, likely inflicted by the other tusker. It is presumed to have died from bleeding, said veterinarian Shivakumar.

Officials from the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary, including Deputy Conservator of Forest G Santosh Kumar, Assistant Conservator of Forest Shashidhar, and Range Forest Officer Bharat, visited the scene. The tusks were removed, a post-mortem examination was conducted, and the elephant was cremated in accordance with regulations, according to sources.