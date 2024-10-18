Karnataka: Wild tusker electrocuted to death in Hassan

<p>Sakleshpur (Hassan dist): A wild elephant was electrocuted after it reportedly came in contact with a live wire at Banavase village near Balupete in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district, on Thursday.</p>.<p>The male elephant was around 25 years old. </p>.Male elephant dies of starvation in Tamil Nadu. <p>According to the Forest department, the elephant’s trunk might have come in contact with a live high tension wire that was hanging low resulting in the electrocution. </p><p>Range Forest Officer Hemanth Kumar visited the spot. However, the local people alleged that the jumbo died on account of a low-lying electricity cable. They blamed negligence of the CESC engineers for the death.</p>