Karnataka: Wild tusker electrocuted to death in Hassan

According to the Forest department, the elephant’s trunk might have come in contact with a live high tension wire that was hanging low resulting in the electrocution.
G R Gayathri
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 02:43 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 02:43 IST
