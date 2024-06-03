Will decide based on SIT report, says CM on BJP's demand for sacking Minister over charges

Asked whether he has sought any explanation from Nagendra, he said: "I have not yet asked. I will have to go through the preliminary report. After going through the report, we will decide."

On BJP demanding the Minister's resignation and giving an ultimatum to the government till June 6 for the same or else threatening a state-wide protest, the Chief Minister said: 'Who are they to give us an ultimatum? Opposition party is to protest against injustice, but they (BJP) won't protest against injustice, they protest by speaking lies.'

Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the government will not protect anyone in the case and will take action in accordance with law, irrespective of whoever is involved.