Homeindiakarnataka

Will deploy Rafale-M jets on INS Vikrant soon, says Navy chief

Hari Kumar said, 'By 2040, the Indian Navy will develop the operational readiness to operate more than 45 twin-engine marine fighter jets.'
Last Updated 23 August 2023, 22:41 IST



The Indian Navy will soon deploy Rafale-M (Marine) fighter jets on INS Vikrant, said Naval chief Admiral R Hari Kumar on Wednesday.

Speaking after inaugurating a residential complex for naval staff at Arga Naval Base here, Admiral Hari Kumar said, “Currently, MiG-29 jets are part of the INS Vikrant fighter fleet. The state-of-the-art French fighter jets Rafale-M will replace MiG-29s.”

More fighter jets

Hari Kumar said, “By 2040, the Indian Navy will develop the operational readiness to operate more than 45 twin-engine marine fighter jets.”

(Published 23 August 2023, 22:41 IST)
KarnatakaIndian NavyRafaleR Hari Kumar





