<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has said that the government will allot a site for the Bihar Association even as he appealed to the diaspora to vote for the I.N.D.I.A. block in the two-phased election in that State. He also said that the government would facilitate a three-day leave for Biharis in Karnataka to visit their State for voting.</p><p>The Opposition BJP here frowned upon Shivakumar's promise, calling it "a cheap promise" for votes. </p><p>"It would not have been possible to build buildings in Bengaluru without you. You are hard workers. You work with diligence. We have decided to allocate a site for the Bihar Association in Karnataka. We have never discriminated against you as outsiders. We made arrangements to send you home in buses during Covid when fares shot up," Shivakumar said, addressing members of the Bihar Association. </p><p>"All of you have said that I deserve a bigger post. That's not important to me. I'd be happier if you all vote for the Mahagathbandhan in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Bihar</a>," Shivakumar said, adding that the government would facilitate a three-day leave for Biharis to visit their State for voting. "We will direct CREDAI, contractors and other organisations to declare a three-day leave so that you all can go to Bihar to vote," he said. </p><p>BJP MLC C T Ravi slammed Shivakumar. "It's not wrong to provide a site for the Bihar Association in the state. But to dangle a promise for the sake of elections is pettiness," he said. </p>