<p>Lucknow: A Muslim cleric, who was a citizen of the UK, was booked for allegedly promoting Islamic radicalisation in India, forgery and violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).</p><p>An FIR was registered against the cleric Shamsul Huda Khan at Khalilabad police station in Uttar Pradesh's Sant Kabir Nagar district.</p><p>According to the police sources, the case was lodged after a report by the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS).</p><p>Sources said that Khan was accused of 'promoting Islamic radicalisation' in the country and 'collecting' funds from abroad on the pretext of establishing 'madarsas' (Islamic seminaries).</p><p>Sources said that the state government had cancelled the recognition of two 'madarsas, in Sant Kabir Nagar and Azamgarh, with which the cleric was associated. Besides, the registration of his NGO Raza Foundation was also cancelled.</p><p>The FIR, which was lodged on the complaint of the district minority welfare officer Praveen Kumar Mishra, claimed that Khan, who hailed from UP's Deoria district and acquired UK citizenship in 2013, had travelled frequently to Pakistan and India.</p><p>Khan was in touch with radical Muslim clerics in Pakistan, the FIR claimed.</p><p>Sources said that the cleric used to collect funds from foreign individuals and organisations and sent it to India through unauthorised channels 'endangering national security'.</p><p>Police sources said that the matter was being investigated and information was being gathered about his acquaintances in the country. </p>