Will form Karnataka Hindu Party in state: Basanagouda Patil Yatnal

<p>Maddur, Mandya: Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Thursday said that he and former MP Pratap Simha would form the Karnataka Hindu Party in the state. </p><p>Yatnal, who visited the town in the wake of a stone pelting incident reported during a Ganesha idol immersion procession recently, said at a meeting of Hindu activists, "Pratap Simha and I speak strongly in support of Hindus. We will form the 'Karnataka Hindu Party' in the state. The party's symbol would be JCB."</p><p>"If we come to power, we will remove the reservation of Muslims and distribute it to Hindus. We will demolish the illegally built mosques," he said. </p><p>Yatnal said the BJP has made a compromise in the state.</p><p>"We will bring a new government in the state if the BJP does not take it with respect. If a flag is hoisted saying 'Jai Pakistan', we will encounter them. The Yogi Adityanath-like government of Uttar Pradesh will come to power in Karnataka," he said. </p><p>"They (BJP) did not make me a minister when our party was in power. If I were the home minister, I would have fired a bullet in their mouth", Yatnal, who was expelled from the party for his alleged anti-party activities, said.</p><p>Those who pelted stones at Hindutva workers should be strictly punished, he demanded. </p>