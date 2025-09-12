Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Jayadeva plans satellite hospitals in five Bengaluru municipal corporations

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the institute's newly appointed Director Dr Dinesh B said people from across Karnataka and other states come to Jayadeva for heart care.
Last Updated : 11 September 2025, 20:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2025, 20:20 IST
India NewsBengaluruhospitalsJayadeva

Follow us on :

Follow Us