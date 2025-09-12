Jayadeva plans satellite hospitals in five Bengaluru municipal corporations

<p>Bengaluru: Government-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research (SJICSR) plans to open satellite hospitals in all five municipal corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). </p>.<p>Addressing a press conference on Thursday, the institute's newly appointed Director Dr Dinesh B said people from across Karnataka and other states come to Jayadeva for heart care. "I will be submitting proposals to the minister on opening satellite hospitals because one hospital is not enough to treat all patients. We will also expand the OPD and hire additional staff." </p>.<p>While the SJICSR runs an 80-bed satellite hospital at KC General Hospital in Malleswaram, the facility doesn't function after 4 pm. </p>.<p>Dr Dinesh said he would make sure the satellite OPD operated till 8 pm, with emergency services available round the clock. </p>.<p>The institute will also set up emergency clinics at metro and bus stations and other public places of high footfall, he noted. </p>.5 hill stations just a drive away from Bengaluru for a perfect retreat.<p>Mohammad Mohsin, Principal Secretary of the Medical Education Department, said there are plans to open satellite hospitals across the state. "We will gradually establish them across the state as cardiology is a complex department," he told DH. </p>.<p>Speaking about his goals for the institute, Dr Dinesh said he also looked forward to setting up a heart failure clinic, a valvular and transaortic valve replacement clinic and new technology adoption in cardiology at an affordable price. He would also encourage his colleagues to publish more academic papers on the global stage. </p>.<p>The institute currently operates with 123 cardiologists, 48 surgeons, 32 anaesthetists, 17 cath labs and 12 operation theaters functioning 24/7. </p>.<p>There is a 10-15% shortage of staff, 15% shortage of nursing staff and 10%-15% shortage of Group 'D' workers, the new director added. </p>.<p>Dr Dinesh was previously the professor of cardiology at SJICSR in Mysuru. He succeeded Dr KS Ravindranath, who has been serving as in-charge director since February 2024. </p>