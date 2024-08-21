Will resign willingly if need arises: Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said he will willingly resign if the need arises unlike Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who found fault with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s permission to investigate and prosecute him in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority land allotment 'scam'.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s allegation that the Governor was not giving consent to prosecute him, Kumaraswamy asked what stops Siddaramaiah from approaching the Supreme Court against him in connection with the alleged scam related to Sri Sai Venkateshwara Minerals.