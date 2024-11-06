Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Wine merchants threaten to halt liquor sales over 'corruption' on Nov 20 in Karnataka

The association notes that it has raised these demands on various occasions, including in a February 21 meeting with the excise minister and a protest meeting the following day.
DHNS
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 21:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2024, 21:37 IST
Karnataka NewsIllicit liquor

Follow us on :

Follow Us