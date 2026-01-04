<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar on Saturday demanded the rollback of the VB-G RAM G Act and restoration of MGNREGA.</p>.<p>The new law is "against decentralisation, federalism and the Constitution," Siddaramaiah told a news conference. </p>.Karnataka govt may not adopt Centre's VB-G RAM G Act.<p>"The MGNREGA was introduced when Manmohan Singh was the PM. People were given the right to work. This has now been repealed," he said, adding that the Modi administration did not consult citizens or states. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has 71.18 lakh active MGNREGA workers, of which 51.6% are women. "By destroying MGNREGA, corporates are the ones that will benefit," he said. </p>.<p>"Earlier, 100 days of work were guaranteed. Now, work will be provided only in panchayats notified by the Centre. Also, there won't be any work for 60 days during the peak agriculture season," the CM said. He said it's the BJP's job to destroy schemes that benefit people. Guiding the BJP is the RSS.</p>.<p>"MGNREGA was a step towards realising Gandhi's dream of Gram Swaraj. The repealing of MGNREGA is the second assassination of Gandhi," he said.</p>.<p>Shivakumar asked BJP leaders to speak up. "You should either welcome or oppose the scrapping of MGNREGA," he said. "The new G RAM G law won't succeed even in BJP-governed states. It's impossible." </p>.<p>He asked the BJP to remove Gandhi's portraits from its offices. "Gift all the Gandhi photos to us. We'll put them to good use," the DCM said. </p>