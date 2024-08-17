Writer, activist & former journalism prof B P Mahesh Chandra Guru, no more

Mysuru: Writer, activist and retired professor of Journalism and Mass Communication at University of Mysore B P Mahesh Chandra Guru, 67 breathed his last at his residence in Mysuru on Saturday. He was ailing for sometime and died due to a cardiac arrest around 7.45 pm. Arrangements to pay last respects have been made at his residence at No. 2410, Fifth cross, 8th main Vijaynagar Second Stage.
He is survived by his wife Hemavathi, a professor at UoM.
He has published 20 books, including 'Rural Communication in India', 'Life and Mission of Dr B R Ambedkar', among others. He also published 219 research articles in national and international journals and presented 139 papers in various national and international conferences.
He has guided 27 PhD research scholars from India and abroad. He was the recipient of Dr B R Ambedkar award given by Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Ltd, Bengaluru in 2012, Dr H Narasimhaiah award given by Dr Subash Bharani Cultural Foundation, Bellary in 2012.
He has also served as Dean of Students Welfare of UoM, Programme Coordinator of NSS of UoM and as member of Academic Council Member. He was even involved in Karnataka Public Service Commission, Union Public Service Commission, University Grants Commission, National Assessment and Accreditation Council as an examiner, consultant and promoter. He even held several major positions at national and international level.
He hailed from Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajnagar district.
Mahesh Chandra Guru was involved in Mahisha Dasara Acharana Samithi.
