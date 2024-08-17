Writer, activist & former journalism prof B P Mahesh Chandra Guru, no more

Mysuru: Writer, activist and retired professor of Journalism and Mass Communication at University of Mysore B P Mahesh Chandra Guru, 67 breathed his last at his residence in Mysuru on Saturday. He was ailing for sometime and died due to a cardiac arrest around 7.45 pm. Arrangements to pay last respects have been made at his residence at No. 2410, Fifth cross, 8th main Vijaynagar Second Stage.

He is survived by his wife Hemavathi, a professor at UoM.

He has published 20 books, including 'Rural Communication in India', 'Life and Mission of Dr B R Ambedkar', among others. He also published 219 research articles in national and international journals and presented 139 papers in various national and international conferences.