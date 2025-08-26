Yaduveer welcomes Karnataka govt's decision to invite Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara

<p>Madikeri: Scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysore and MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has welcomed state government's decision to select Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq for the inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara. </p><p>"Here there is no question of Muslim or Hindu. Banu Mushaq is not only into social service but also a well-known writer. She has contributed to the Kannada language. The government has taken a good decision," he told mediapersons on Monday. </p>.I have respect for Mother Chamundeshwari, says Banu Mushtaq.<p>"Dasara is not restricted to a religion. Dasara is celebrated secularly. There is no offering of puja in a government programme. It is a secular system. We perform religious rituals personally at home. If the government wishes to hold a festival, let them do so — I have no objection to their choice," he said.</p>