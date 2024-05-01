Yediyurappa refuses to comment on Revanna sex scandal

BJP parliamentary board member B S Yediyurappa has refused to comment on the sex video scandal involving Prajwal Revanna.
“I won’t say anything on the issue. Action will be taken according to law,” he told reporters here on Tuesday.
He said that the state government should approach the Centre for funds after disbursing its share of the drought relief. “We did so while in power. The state is facing severe drought and water scarcity. The government should focus on providing relief. I never saw such a weak government in the state,” Yediyurappa said.
(Published 30 April 2024, 23:23 IST)