Yettinahole river diversion project has stirred many confusions in public mind

Holla quoting the report, “Yettinahole diversion: An imprudent, Rs 100 billion proposition” by South Asia Network On Dams, Rivers And People (SANDRP), said massive destruction of forests and landslips had been witnessed at places where the pipeline had been laid. Holla recollected that studies by scientist T V Ramachadra had revealed water yield in the catchment being only 9.5 tmcft.

Post-project, more catastrophes

Government which realised it, rather lately, approved a detailed project report on diverting Sharavathy river to Bengaluru. Successive governments never focussed on catchment areas resulting in drying up of rivers, he said. Former Congress Corporator Purshottam Chitrapura, who had filed a case against the project in NGT, said with officials submitting misleading reports, NGT had declared that no clearance was needed for drinking water project.

Post-project, residents of dk are likely to witness more catastrophes, he warned. Beltangady MLA Harish Poonja said Nethravati river is the lifeline of district. Thus ‘Paschima Vahini’ scheme aimed at building check dams and preventing drought in district had not received any funding. Smithesh Barya, Counsellor from Ujire said; "I fear that this project will create a similar situation as witnessed in Waynad."

"Nethra- baduku avashyakate"

Ananya Belthangady a student of SDM College of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences recollected staging a play on the project, `Nethra- baduku avashyakate.' It was more like a

protest by actors from Ujire. We feared that due to Yettinahole project, the confluence point where Kumaradhara river meets Nethravati river will disapppear. But recently we were happy on witnessing maha sangama of Nethravati and Kumaradhara rivers in Uppinangady.”

Akshay, student of Nitte Institute of technology, said river diversion projects in China were a disaster. "Thus this project has raised many doubts in minds of public," he stressed.

Nethravati river diversion project timeline

1972: River diversion project was first proposed by Dr Paramashivaiah Committee

July 2012 : Rs 8323.5 cr Yettinahole project gets administrative approval from Govt

March 2014: Then CM Siddaramaiah lays foundation stone in Kolar

May 2015: DK observes total bundh against Yettinahole project

Sep 2015: NH bundh in Uppinangady against Yettinahole project

Oct 2015: Beltangady taluk observes total bundh against project

March 2016: As many as three petitions filed against project in NGT, Southern Zone bench

Dec 2016: DK MP Nalin Kumar Kateel organises three-day rath yatra against project

May 2019: NGT dismisses petitions against project