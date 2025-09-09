Youth held for impregnating high school student

<p>Yelburga: A high school student from a village in the taluk became pregnant after the sexually assault and a youth has been arrested in this connection .</p><p>“The victim’s parents filed a complaint stating that their daughter has become pregnant after being raped. A case has been registered under the Pocso Act against Yuvan Talgade (19) of Naganur village in Gokak taluk. The youth has been arrested and is being interrogated,” said Yelburga CPI Mauneshgouda Patil.</p><p>“The rising number of child marriages and underage pregnancies has become a challenge to the government. It is necessary to conduct awareness programmes in pre-university colleges and high schools regarding this issue,” said State Commission for Protection of Child Rights member Shekharagouda Ramatnal.</p>