Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Youths shun Yuvanidhi skill training; attending no hurdle for availing benefits: Minister Sharan Prakash Patil

Patil said they were starting multi-skill development training centres at a cost of Rs 380 crore at Varuna in Mysuru district, Koppal and Kalaburagi districts.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 22:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 22:21 IST
Karnataka NewsyouthsSkill developmentbenefits

Follow us on :

Follow Us