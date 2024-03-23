Kejriwal moves Delhi HC challenging arrest and trial court's remand order

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging his arrest and the subsequent remand order issued by the trial court on March 22, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

According to his legal team, the plea filed in the Delhi HC argues that both the arrest and the remand order are unlawful, and Kejriwal should be released from custody without delay. They have requested an urgent hearing from the Acting Chief Justice, preferably by Sunday, March 24.

A Delhi court on Friday remanded Kejriwal to the Enforcement Directorate's custody till March 28 to facilitate the central probe agency in interrogating him extensively in the alleged liquor policy 'scam' case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued the order for custodial interrogation after considering arguments from senior advocates A M Singhvi, Vikram Chaudhari, and Ramesh Gupta, who questioned the grounds of Kejriwal's arrest on his behalf.

The Enforcement Directorate, led by Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, asserted that Kejriwal was the 'kingpin' and 'key conspirator' behind the scam.

He was subsequently produced in the Rouse Avenue court amidst tight security measures.

The court's order comes as a great setback for the AAP, just before the Lok Sabha elections.

(With DHNS inputs)