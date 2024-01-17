JOIN US
Homeindia

Kejriwal to visit Ayodhya Ram temple after consecration ceremony

The 'Pran Prathishta' of the idol of Ram Lalla will be held at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.
Last Updated 17 January 2024, 13:47 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will go with his family to Ayodhya and pay obeisance to Ram Lalla at the Ram temple after the January 22 consecration ceremony.

Talking to reporters after meeting the elderly who were departing for Dwarkadheesh under the Delhi government's pilgrimage scheme, Kejriwal said, "I got a letter that said only one person was allowed (for the ceremony) due to security reasons. They said a team will come to give a personal invitation but no one came."

He also added, "I want to visit for a darshan of Ram Lalla along with my wife and children. My parents are also longing for a darshan of Ram Lalla. I will go after the January 22 ceremony along with my wife, children and parents."

The Pran Prathishta of the idol of Ram Lalla will be held at the upcoming Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend it.

(Published 17 January 2024, 13:47 IST)
