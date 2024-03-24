Kejriwal's order from custody part of 'script,' says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, calling his instruction from ED custody to the water minister scripted and his arrest a cause of celebration for the people of the city.

Tiwari said, "In ED's custody there is a culprit and taking his reference today a script has been written that water and sewer-related facilities in Delhi are disorganised."

Tiwari's remarks come after Water Minister Atishi, in a press conference, informed media that she received directions from the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal late Saturday, from ED custody, on running the city government.