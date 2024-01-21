JOIN US
Homeindia

Kerala govt employee Khan scales world's highest volcano

Ojos del Salado is the highest peak in Chile and the seventh highest peak that has now been scaled by the 36-year-old Khan.
Last Updated 21 January 2024, 16:54 IST

New Delhi: Kerala government employee Shaikh Hassan Khan has now climbed Ojos del Salado, the world's highest volcano that is more than 22,600 feet high.

Ojos del Salado is also the highest peak in Chile.

This is the seventh highest peak that has been scaled by 36-year-old Khan.

Khan said that by summiting the world's highest volcano on Saturday, he wanted to spread the message of climate change in a different way.

"I wrote the slogan Climate Change is Real on my chest and showcased it at the top of Ojos del Salado," he said from Chile.

Shaikh Hassan Khan, a Kerala government employee, on the top of Ojos Del Salado, the world's highest volcano, located in Chile, South America.

Credit: PTI Photo

According to him, at 22,615 feet, Ojos del Salado is the world's highest volcano.

He climbed the highest peak of South America, Mount Aconcagua, earlier this month.

Prior to that, Khan scaled Mount Vinson, the highest peak in Antarctica, in December.

Besides, he has climbed four other highest peaks — Mount Everest (Asia), Mount Denali (North America), Mount Kilimanjaro (Africa), and Mount Elbrus (Europe).

(Published 21 January 2024, 16:54 IST)
