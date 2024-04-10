JOIN US
india

2 die after being hit by train in Kerala

The incident occurred around 4 am, an officer of Kottayam Railway police station said.
Last Updated 10 April 2024, 04:46 IST

Kottayam (Kerala): Two young men died after being hit by a train near Velloor here in the small hours of Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 4 am, an officer of Kottayam Railway police station said.

They were hit by the Trivandrum-Mangalore train, he said.

The two persons were aged 19 and 21 years.

Their bodies are presently kept at the Kottayam Medical College and awaiting identification by their respective families.

The details of how the accident occurred would be available only after further investigation, they added.

(Published 10 April 2024, 04:46 IST)
