JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

44-yr-old man arrested for sexually harassing woman on board train in Kerala

The incident occurred after the train left Kottayam station and based on the 26-year-old woman's complaint, the man was deboarded at Kayamkulam by police around 7 am and taken to Kottayam where his arrest was recorded, Railway police said.
Last Updated 14 January 2024, 14:38 IST

Follow Us

Kottayam (Kerala): A 44-year-old man was arrested here for sexually harassing a young woman onboard the Amritha Express in the wee hours of Sunday, Railway police said.

An officer of Kottayam Railway Police, within whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, said that the man was booked for the offence under section 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC and then released on station bail later in the day.

The incident occurred after the train left Kottayam station and based on the 26-year-old woman's complaint, the man was deboarded at Kayamkulam by police around 7 am and taken to Kottayam where his arrest was recorded, the officer said.

The woman was travelling from Aluva to Varkala and the man, a native of Kozhikode, was going from Ernakulam to Thiruvalla, the officer said.

According to the woman's complaint, the man touched her and misbehaved with her.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 January 2024, 14:38 IST)
India NewsKeralaCrimes against women

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT