Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

5 killed as lorry runs over people sleeping on roadside in Kerala's Thrissur

The seriously injured have been shifted to a hospital said Nattika police.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 02:46 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2024, 02:46 IST
India NewsKeralaAccidentThrissur

Follow us on :

Follow Us