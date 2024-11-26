5 killed as lorry runs over people sleeping on roadside in Kerala's Thrissur

<p>Thrissur: At least five people, including two children, were killed and as many persons injured when a truck ploughed into the roadside tent where they were sleeping in this central Kerala district early on Tuesday, police said.</p><p>The victims, nomads living in tents set up along the highway, were struck by the truck on a national highway in Nattika, under the Valapad police station limits, at 4.30 am, they said.</p><p>The injured have been admitted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, with the condition of two individuals reported as serious, police said.</p>.<p>Among the deceased are two children, aged one-and-a-half and four years. Two women were also killed.</p><p>The driver and cleaner of the vehicle have been taken into custody, police added.</p>