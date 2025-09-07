Menu
90 kg ganja seized in Kochi; three West Bengal natives held

The accused were identified as Ashiq Iqbal (27) of Jalangi, Murshidabad; Alangir Sardar (25) of Nadia; and Sohail Rana (20) of Saheb Nagar, police said.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 15:48 IST
Published 07 September 2025, 15:48 IST
