<p>Kochi: An Abu Dhabi-bound IndiGo flight returned to Kochi early on Saturday due to a technical snag after being airborne for over two hours, according to sources.</p>.<p>There were more than 180 passengers and six crew members onboard the aircraft, they said.</p>.<p>There was no immediate comment from IndiGo.</p><p>The flight 6E-1403 (COK-AUH) departed from Kochi at 11:10 pm on Friday and returned to the city at around 1.44 am on Saturday due to a technical snag, the sources told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>They also said that the passengers were flown to Abu Dhabi in another aircraft which took off at around 3:30 am and a new set of crew operated the flight as the earlier crew had to be replaced due to flight duty time restrictions.</p>.<p>As per information available on flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, flight 6E1403 which had returned mid-way, was operated with an A320 neo aircraft. </p>