Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

'Actions matter, not words': Sivankutty backs CPI(M) MP, slams trolling over use of English

Rahim was widely trolled on social media over his use of English during an interaction with a television channel in Karnataka.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 13:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 13:04 IST
India NewsKeralaCPI(M)India PoliticsKannadaEnglish

Follow us on :

Follow Us