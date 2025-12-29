<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kerala">Kerala </a>General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday said the capability of a people’s representative should be judged by their actions and not by "ornamental words".</p>.<p>The minister was responding to cyber attacks and trolling targeting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=CPI(M)">CPI(M</a>) Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim over his recent visit to neighbouring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=karnataka%20">Karnataka</a> to take stock of the demolition of Muslim houses in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Rahim was widely trolled on social media over his use of English during an interaction with a television channel in Karnataka.</p>.<p>Slamming those criticising the MP, the CPI(M) leader said Rahim had gone to Karnataka to raise his voice against what he described as alleged state-sponsored brutality that displaced several people.</p>.Kerala CPI(M) MLA alleges BJP councillor asked him to vacate office in TVM Corporation building.<p>"Those who are criticising the English grammar used in an interview he gave to a media outlet must understand one thing clearly: the capability of a people’s representative is not measured by ornamental words, but by action," Sivankutty said.</p>.<p>In an apparent attack on political opponents, without naming anyone, the minister said this was not a form of politics where elected representatives skip voting on crucial Bills in Parliament that decide the fate of lakhs of poor people and instead go on leisure trips abroad.</p>.<p>"What Rahim is doing is responsible political intervention," he said.</p>.<p>Sivankutty claimed that after remaining silent for several days, the Karnataka government was forced to act following protests and interventions by a delegation that included Rahim.</p>.<p>"The strong intervention of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the protests on the ground compelled the Karnataka government to convene an emergency meeting in Bengaluru," he alleged.</p>.<p>He also urged the public to recognise what he described as the hypocrisy of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in the matter.</p>.<p>According to Sivankutty, Congress and BJP leaders did not raise objections when hundreds of houses were demolished, and families were allegedly forced onto the streets in severe cold.</p>.Setback for CPI(M) after Sabarimala land acquisition quashed by Kerala HC.<p>Meanwhile, Rahim also responded to the trolling over his English language skills, stating that while he may have linguistic limitations, human suffering speaks only one language and cannot be ignored.</p>.<p>In a Facebook post, the MP said he travelled to Karnataka to witness first-hand the realities of alleged state-sponsored violence linked to large-scale demolitions.</p>.<p>Rahim said he stood by his visit, adding that the issues raised had since received widespread media attention.</p>.<p>"Scenes that would have otherwise gone unnoticed are now being seen by the world, and discussions on rehabilitation have been forced into the public domain," he said.</p>.<p>Rahim added that he would continue to speak up for the voiceless and stand with those who had been left isolated.</p>.<p>Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday had strongly criticised the reported demolition of Muslim residential areas in Bengaluru, calling the action shocking and painful.</p>.<p>In a Facebook post, Vijayan referred to the reported bulldozing of Fakir Colony and Waseem Layout, where Muslim families had been living for several years, and said the incident reflected a form of minority-targeting politics seen earlier in parts of North India, warning that such practices were now spreading to the South. </p>