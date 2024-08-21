Artistes bat for change after Hema committee report on women in Malayalam film industry spotlights dark present

“It is true that we have paid a price with losing work opportunities when we spoke up… But over the last seven years we have consistently made our points and we now have immense support from the media, the legal community and public,” the Ustad Hotel director added.

Filmmaker Jeo Baby, known for training his lens on patriarchy and women's agency in popular Malayalam films such as The Great Indian Kitchen and Kathal: The Core, said the report takes the lid off what has always been talked about in hushed tones. “Till now, what women in the industry faced have been mere whispers of rumours, but now we get a clearer picture of how far they are being humiliated.