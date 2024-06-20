Bishops oppose action against priests for not implementing unified mass code in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid moves by the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church in Kerala to take action against priests who do not implement the unified mass code prescribed by the synod (council of church officials), five bishops have conveyed strong objections against measures.
Bishops of the Ernakulam - Angamaly archdiocese conveyed their dissent formally to major archbishop Mar Raphel Thattil.
The bishops expressed concern that taking action like excommunication against the priests would lead to further divisions and unrest in the church. They urged that further consultations should be made before taking a final decision.
The bishops who raised dissent are Mar Ephrem Narikulam, Mar Jose Chittooparambil, Mar Jose Puthenveettil, Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara and Mar Sebastian Adayanthrath.
Despite repeated instructions from the synod, many priests are not willing to follow the unified mass code prescribed by the synod. The church warned in a latest circular that priests who did not abide by the direction by July 3 would be removed from priestly duties.
As per the unified mass code, priests will have to face the congregation during the introduction and conclusion of the masses and face the altar during the main part of the mass. But a section is opposing it and wants to continue the practice of the priests facing the congregation throughout the mass.
Published 20 June 2024, 16:48 IST