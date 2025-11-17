Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

BJP launches one-crore signature drive seeking PM Modi’s intervention in Sabarimala gold row

The initiative began on the first day of the Malayalam month of Vrischikam, marking the start of the annual pilgrimage season at Sabarimala.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 10:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 10:49 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiSabarimala

Follow us on :

Follow Us