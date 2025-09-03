BJP trying to corner CPM over Ayyappa conclave; UDF to announce stand soon

<p>Thiruvanthapuram: The BJP is further pressurising the CPM government in Kerala over the Global Ayyappa conclave. BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar asked the state government whether it would withdraw an earlier affidavit submitted before the Supreme Court against the restriction on entry of women in the 10-50 age group to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.</p> <p>Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth on Monday said that it would discuss with legal experts on informing the SC about the customs and beliefs over Sabarimala.</p> <p>Subsequently, the BJP has put pressure on the CPM government over the matter.</p> .Travancore Devaswom Board begins distribution of gold lockets of Lord Ayyappa in Sabarimala.<p>Even as CPM state secretary M V Govindan tried to downplay the matter by stating that Sabarimala women entry was not an issue now, Chandrasekhar said that the matter was still relevant. Chandrasekhar asked whether the Devaswom Board that manages the temple as well as the state government would withdraw its earlier affidavit against the restriction on women.</p> <p>Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Democratic Front would be soon conveying their stand on whether to attend the Ayyappa conclave or not. </p> <p>Though the Devaswom Board President went to invite opposition leader V D Satheesan to the conclave on Tuesday, he couldn't meet Satheesan.</p>