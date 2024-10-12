Home
BJP warns of intense protest in Sabarimala against ‘virtual queue booking only’ plan

BJP state president K Surendran said they would go to the Lord Ayyappa temple without online booking and would stage protests if anybody blocks them.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 15:11 IST

Published 12 October 2024, 15:11 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsSabarimalaK Surendran

