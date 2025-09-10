<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The CPI has observed that the BJP's growth in Kerala was beyond estimations and stressed the need for left unity to counter it.</p><p>The draft political resolution for the party state congress that began in Alappuzha district on Wednesday has raised the caution.</p><p>Inaugurating the delegates session of the party congress, party national general secretary D Raja also stressed the need to fight the BJP-RSS. In order to protect the Constitution the BJP need to be strongly resisted, he said.</p>.CPM, BJP starts electioneering, Congress caught up in Kerala MLA's sexual misconduct row .<p>CPI observed that the BJP made electoral gains in many parts of Kerala apart from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/allegations-of-voters-list-manipulation-kerala-minister-v-sivankutty-urges-for-repoll-in-thrissur-lok-sabha-segment-3676832">winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat</a>, where the CPI was defeated. The BJP was misusing power. Hence the party needs to rework its strategies. Instead of considering elections as seasonal exercises, the party should keep on taking political acts that could ensure deep connection with the masses.</p><p>Various issues in the state including the ongoing row over police torture are likely to come up during the deliberations in the party state congress which is happening just ahead of the local body and assembly elections.</p>