Blast at gelatin factory in Kerala; one killed

As per initial reports, the deceased was an employee of the Nitta Gelatin factory, who hailed from north India.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 23:22 IST

At least one person was killed and four others injured in a suspected blast in the furnace of a gelatin factory in Kakkanad here on Tuesday night, police said.

As per initial reports, the deceased was an employee of the Nitta Gelatin factory, who hailed from north India.

The incident happened at around 8.45 pm, police said.

"At least four people are in the hospital and the condition of one person is serious," police told PTI.

The exact reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Nita Gelatin is a company that makes drug capsule covers.

(Published 19 September 2023, 23:22 IST)
