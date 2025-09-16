Menu
Bomb threat at Kerala secretariat; police term it fake after inspections

The threat was received on the email id of the state protocol officer in the morning, the officer said.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 09:09 IST
Published 16 September 2025, 09:09 IST
India NewsKeralaBomb threat

