Curtains fall on Krishi Mela

<p>Dharwad/DHNS: Curtains came down on Tuesday on the four-day Krishi Mela, organised by the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, which witnessed 23.74 lakh footfalls for the second consecutive year.</p><p>Though the organisers had feared that rains may play spoilsport, thankfully the rain gods stayed away, facilitating lakhs of farmers not only from Karnataka and southern states, but also from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to visit the mega agri fair.</p><p>The key takeaway for the farmers at the Krishi Mela was on improving the soil health, and providing a plethora of information on cultivating traditional crops, including millets. Excluding an unfortunate incident, where a person died after a tractor fell on him while unloading it from a canter vehicle, the Krishi Mela sailed off smoothly. </p><p>The Day-2 and Day-3 witnessed heavy rush, with Day-2 recording 7.74 lakh footfalls and Day-3 recording 8.64 lakh footfalls. While Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot inaugurated the Seed Mela, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurated the Krishi Mela giving a call for the varsities to take up farmer-friendly research works.</p><p>The fruit and flower show and fascinating world of insects turned a crowd puller. This apart the startups pavilion, exhibition of newer technologies and new farming equipment too attracted lakhs of people.</p><p>With agriculture experts batting for allied activities and the government increasing incentives on milk production, the livestock exhibition too attracted many. Native breeds of cattle, rabbit poultry, Giriraj chickens, among others stole the show.</p><p>There were 1,000 quintals of various seeds sold in the four days event. The seed demonstration, use of agri grounds, Krishi Dhare programme highlighted the use of modern technology in the mela.</p><p>Sell agri produces through FPOs, farmers told</p><p>Selling agricultural produces through Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) can help farmers earn better income, said Bengaluru NABARD officer Surendra Babu.</p><p>He was speaking at the valedictory programme of the Krishi Mela held at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Dharwad on Tuesday.</p><p>He emphasised that farmers should learn about the value addition of agricultural products and that they should be informed about FPOs and market opportunities.</p><p>He said: “Today, artificial intelligence (AI) is being used everywhere. Even in the agriculture sector, the use of AI can be beneficial. Farmers must become aware of the latest technologies in agriculture.” </p><p>He noted that such Krishi Mela should be organised in more places, as they help in enhancing the knowledge of farmers and are greatly beneficial to them.</p>