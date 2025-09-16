DC assures to convey people’s concern over Sharavathi to MoEF

<p>Kargal/DHNS: Tempers flared as politicians and people raised their opinion with regard to Sharavathi pumped storage project here in the town on Tuesday. People had turned up in good numbers to air their grievances with regard to the project that is aimed at generating 2000 MW of power here. </p><p>Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, who chaired the meeting, denied a demand by a section of attendees to put off the meeting by two months. Instead, he assured them that their concerns, suggestions and objections will be recorded and be sent to the Ministry of Environment and Forest without fail.</p><p>He also pacified the enraged activists and politicians and ensured that the meeting would be held smoothly. When BJP leader H Halappa lost temper and addressed the officials on the dais in singular, Hegde kept his cool. He made it clear that “We have come here to hear the grievances from public and those who would be affected by it. We are ready to hear them out.”</p><p>When environmentalist Akhilesh Chippalli asked the KPCL engineer Vijay Kumar to share the copy of detailed project report in Kannada, Hegde promised that he would take suitable steps in this regard.</p><p>He also asked the public to share their grievances in writing if they wish so that he could respond to them in written format.</p>