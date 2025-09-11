<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Multiple organs of a 33-year-old man killed in a road accident were transplanted to six persons in Kerala on Thursday.</p><p>Isaac George, a native of Kollam district running a hotel at Kottarakara, was knocked down by a vehicle on September 6. He was under treatment at a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he was declared brain dead on Wednesday.</p><p>Subsequently, as per the wish of his family members, Isaac's organs, including his heart, were donated. </p>.Brain dead patient’s organs, bones donated in Mangaluru.<p><strong>Heart airlifted</strong></p><p>His heart was airlifted to Kochi for transplanting in a 28-year-old patient undergoing treatment at a private hospital there. An air ambulance was used for carrying the heart from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi.</p><p>The entire process was carried out in four hours. </p><p>His kidneys, liver and corneas were transplanted to various patients in Thiruvananthapuram. </p><p>The Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplantation Organisation coordinated the organ donation.</p>