Brutal ragging and mob trial led to student's death in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A 20-year old student, who was found hanging in the washroom of the hostel of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Wayanad, had suffered brutal ragging and a mob trial.

The accused in the case include college union leaders of the ruling CPI(M)'s student outfit, the Students' Federation of India (SFI).

Sidharth J S, a second-year BVSC student hailing from Nedumangad on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram, was found hanging on February 18. The post-mortem report revealed the brutal harassment he suffered. Apart from two-to-three days old injury marks all over the body, his stomach was also found to be empty as he was suspected to have been denied food during the three days of torture.

The preliminary probe by the police found that a tiff on Valentine's Day led to the brutal assault on Sidharth by seniors. He was allegedly paraded naked and assaulted brutally in front of other students. He was also subjected to a mob trial. The brutalities took place in the courtyard of the hostel were there are over hundred residents. But no one could intervene.

Sidharth's parents strongly believe that his death is a case of murder. His father Jayaprakash and mother Sheeba told the media that Sidharth was on the way to home on February 15. However, on the way one of his classmates called him and asked him to return to college for some urgent work. It was a trap. On reaching the hostel he was subjected to brutal assault by the seniors, including an SFI leader of the college union.