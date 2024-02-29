Brutal ragging and mob trial led to student's death in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A 20-year old student, who was found hanging in the washroom of the hostel of the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University at Wayanad, had suffered brutal ragging and a mob trial.
The accused in the case include college union leaders of the ruling CPI(M)'s student outfit, the Students' Federation of India (SFI).
Sidharth J S, a second-year BVSC student hailing from Nedumangad on the suburbs of Thiruvananthapuram, was found hanging on February 18. The post-mortem report revealed the brutal harassment he suffered. Apart from two-to-three days old injury marks all over the body, his stomach was also found to be empty as he was suspected to have been denied food during the three days of torture.
The preliminary probe by the police found that a tiff on Valentine's Day led to the brutal assault on Sidharth by seniors. He was allegedly paraded naked and assaulted brutally in front of other students. He was also subjected to a mob trial. The brutalities took place in the courtyard of the hostel were there are over hundred residents. But no one could intervene.
Sidharth's parents strongly believe that his death is a case of murder. His father Jayaprakash and mother Sheeba told the media that Sidharth was on the way to home on February 15. However, on the way one of his classmates called him and asked him to return to college for some urgent work. It was a trap. On reaching the hostel he was subjected to brutal assault by the seniors, including an SFI leader of the college union.
Sheeba said that she repeatedly called Sidharth on February 16, but he didn't answer. Later she sent a message. He eventually responded, but just said that he was not feeling well and taking rest.
There was no reason for him to end life by suicide and hence it could only be a case of murder, the parents said.
The parents also fear that the accused who are college union leaders affiliated to the ruling party may get undue political protection.
Following criticisms over the police probe, Kalpetta DySP T N Sajeev took over the probe by Wednesday. So far 7 students, including SFI leaders, have been held, while 11 more are still absconding.
Sajeev told reporters that prima facie it was found that Sidharth was subjected to a mob trial and torture.
The police have invoked various sections of the IPC for wrongful confinement, criminal conspiracy and causing hurt using dangerous weapons, apart from sections of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act.
(Published 29 February 2024, 13:40 IST)