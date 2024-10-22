Can't imagine a better representative for Wayanad than Priyanka: Rahul Gandhi

<p>New Delhi: A day before Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra files nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said he cannot imagine a better representative for the constituency than his sister.</p>.<p>Vadra will file her nomination on Wednesday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi would be present during the filing of papers.</p>.<p>"The people of Wayanad hold a special place in my heart, and I can't imagine a better representative for them than my sister, Priyanka Gandhi," Rahul Gandhi said in a post in X on Tuesday.</p>.Wayanad is just 'second seat' for Gandhi family, alleges NDA candidate Navya Haridas.<p>"I'm confident she will be a passionate champion of Wayanad's needs and a powerful voice in Parliament," he added.</p>.<p>Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi will also lead a roadshow from Kalpetta New Bus Stand at 11 AM before filing her nomination before the district collector at 12 noon.</p>.<p>Urging people to join them, Gandhi said, "Together, let's ensure Wayanad continues to be represented with love." Vadra, who has been the Congress general secretary for a few years now, will make her electoral debut from the Wayanad seat, a constituency earlier represented by Rahul Gandhi. </p>