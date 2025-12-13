Bengaluru police clamp down on loud music ahead of New Year’s Eve

<p>Bengaluru: City police have directed pubs and restaurants to prevent music from spilling onto streets, as they believe this is crucial for managing crowds during New Year’s Eve celebrations.</p>.<p>A senior police officer told DH that when music spills onto the streets, passersby stop, gather and dance, causing crowd stagnation on already congested roads.</p>.<p>"In the celebratory mood, it becomes difficult to control the crowd,” the officer said. "Loud music adds to the charm of the celebrations. This is why owners and managers need to understand the necessity of regulating sound — not because of the rules, but because of social consciousness and the need to keep swelling crowds under check."</p>.<p>The officer said pubs and bars must understand the reason for sound control. "It is not just about following the decibel limit or facing penal action. They have a social responsibility, too, because they must realise how their act impacts crowd movement and jeopardises safety,” he added.</p>.Bengaluru Traffic Police crackdown: In 1 year, 97,700 parking & footpath cases .<p>Police teams are inspecting pubs, restaurants, event venues and rooftop spaces for safety measures, including fire exits, crowd capacity, lighting, emergency backup power, sound insulation and licence compliance.</p>.<p>The officer said the focus is on sensitising venue managers, not just enforcing rules. "We are trying to make them understand why these precautions matter. If, despite repeated instructions, someone fails to comply, then penal action will follow — that is a legal issue," he said.</p>