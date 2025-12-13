Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Vidyashala wins zonal-level PV quiz championship, advances to state-level

Sadvidya School becomes runner-up, followed by Excel Public School
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 02:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 02:30 IST
PV quiz championship

Follow us on :

Follow Us