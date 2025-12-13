Vidyashala wins zonal-level PV quiz championship, advances to state-level

<p>Mysuru: Rishi Bhargav Shroff and Hirenn B Rai from Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala in Mysuru city, who confidently answered questions that required subtle comprehension and cleverness, secured the first position in the Mysuru zonal-level 'Prajavani Quiz Championship'. They have now been selected for the state-level competition, scheduled to be held in Bengaluru.</p><p>The championship was held on Friday at Vijnana Bhavan on Manasagangotri campus of University of Mysore (UoM). More than 300 students from eighth, ninth, and tenth grades of various high schools in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Hassan, and Kodagu districts participated.</p>.PV Quiz Championship: Bengaluru zonal round on December 15.<p>Bhargav and Hirenn, who maintained their lead from the initial rounds, stumbled in a few rounds. But, they answered the passing questions, ultimately scoring 75 points, to win. The quiz master was Meghavi Manjunath of Curiosity Knowledge Solutions.</p><p>The teams from Sadvidya School (A N Gagan, A Austin) and Excel Public School (Anoop Savanur, P Praneeth) both started the first round with five points each and remained tied with 45 points each until the final round, leading to a tie-breaker. When the teams failed to answer some questions in the main rounds, children among the audience answered and won prizes.</p> <p>The top three winning teams were given cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 2,000 respectively, along with certificates of appreciation.</p><p>The event was presented by Orchids International School, with SBI as the banking partner, Mogu Mogu as refreshment partner, Bheema as special partner, Nandini as nutrition partner, and Asianet Suvarna News as TV partner, in collaboration with Poorvika, VIPS, Talent Sprint, ICS Mahesh PU College, Super Brain, Margadarshi, The Team Academy, IBMR, Mangalore PU College, and Sharada Vidya Mandira.</p><p>Mysuru Bureau Chief of Prajavani K N Narasimhamurthy, Senior Manager of TPML Circulation division S Prakash, and Manager of TPML Advertisement division Skandan Rao were present.</p> <p>Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shaik Tanveer Asif inaugurated the Mysuru zonal-level Prajavani Quiz Championship. Director of Malaviya Mission Teacher Training Centre, University of Mysore, H P Jyothi distributed the prizes to the winning contestants.</p> <p>Six pairs who scored the highest points, by answering 20 questions, were selected for the final stage. They were: A N Gagan–A Austin (Sadvidya School), Lakshman–Pratham Gowda (Government Adarsha Vidyalaya), Anoop Savanur–P Praneeth and Amit P Rao–Namish S (Excel Public School), and Rishi Bhargav Shroff–Hirenn B Rai and Aditya Prasanna–Kumar Shetty (Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala).</p>