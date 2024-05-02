JOIN US
Homeindiakerala

Car crushed between truck and bus in Thrissur, occupants escape with injuries

Last Updated 02 May 2024, 08:43 IST

Thrissur (Kerala): Three members of a family, including a woman, escaped with only injuries after their car got crushed between a truck and a bus near Kodakara here on Thursday.

According to police, the driver of the truck in front of the car suddenly applied brakes, causing the four-wheeler to ram into it.

Immediately, thereafter, a bus coming from behind rammed into the car which was crumpled into a shapeless mass, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

Police said the car had to be cut open to pull out its three occupants who were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital.

It said that all three were injured, but the injuries were not life threatening, according to information received from the hospital.

A case will be registered after statements of the injured are recorded, police said.

(Published 02 May 2024, 08:43 IST)
India NewsKeralaAccident

