<p>Thiruvananthapuram/Wayanad: Congress MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a> has criticised the central government for not waiving loans of the Wayanad landslides victims, saying it has no hesitation in writing off debts of big businesses.</p>.<p>Priyanka, in a statement issued by the party on Wednesday, was reacting to the central government's stand in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-high-court">Kerala High Court</a> that it cannot waive the loans of the Wayanad landslides victims.</p>.<p>The Congress MP from Wayanad said she completely agrees with the High Court's observation that the Centre has failed the victims in their time of need.</p>.<p>In a stinging observation, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday said that the Union government has "virtually failed" the victims of the 2024 landslides in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/wayanad">Wayanad</a> by not exercising its powers to waive the loans availed by them.</p>.<p>Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vd-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a>, also expressed his disagreement with the Centre's stand, terming it a "wrong move".</p>.<p>He said that the landslide victims have all kinds of loans, but no source of income or assets.</p>.<p>"It is in such circumstances that the loans have to be waived," he said.</p>.<p>He said that the Kerala Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution last year for waiving the loans of the landslide victims, and now, the central government has to take a decision in this regard.</p>.<p>However, the Centre has taken a different stand in the case of Kerala as compared to Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and various other north Indian states, he claimed. "It is a wrong stand by the Centre," he contended.</p>.<p>"We are requesting the Centre to help the victims of the Wayanad landslides, despite the observations of the High Court," he added.</p>.<p>A major landslide struck the Mundakkai and Chooralmala regions on July 30 last year, almost completely decimating both areas. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/disaster">disaster</a> claimed over 200 lives and left hundreds injured.</p>