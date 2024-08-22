Congress asks Kerala govt to take action based on Hema Committee report

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: The Congress party on Thursday asked the Kerala government to take stern action in connection with the Hema Committee's report on the atrocities against women in the Malayalam film industry.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran told reporters that if the Congress party comes into power in 2026, strict action will be taken against the culprits.

"It cannot be accepted that the committee report, which contains grievous information in connection with various atrocities against women and even minor girls, was kept in abeyance for years," Sudhakaran said in a Facebook post.