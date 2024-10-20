Home
Congress hits out at Kerala CM Vijayan over silence on Kannur ADM's death

Terming Babu as an honest and good officer, KPCC chief Sudhakaran alleged that the government was dragging its feet on investigating the matter.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 05:31 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 05:31 IST
