Congress unit in Kerala disregarding Hindu sentiments: State BJP chief K Surendran

"Why is the Congress party in Kerala taking a different stand? Does the Congress in Kerala have no obligation towards the beliefs of the Hindus? Is the Congress in Kerala disregarding the sentiments of the Hindus? 'Are they (Congress) afraid of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) or the PFI? Have the Samastha or other religious organisations restrained them (Congress) from celebrating the occasion?" were the plethora of questions raised by the BJP state chief while speaking to reporters here.