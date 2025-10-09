<p>Kannur (Kerala): A court here has acquitted all the accused in the case related to the murder of two RSS workers at New Mahe in 2010, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The case pertained to the murder of RSS workers Vijith and Shinoj on May 28, 2010. Sixteen CPI(M) workers had been named as accused in the case.</p>.Bomb thrown at local BJP leader's home in Kerala's Kannur.<p>According to police, the Thalassery Additional Sessions Court acquitted 14 accused on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Kodi Suni, Mohammed Shafi, and Shinoj, who are among those acquitted in the case now, are accused in the case related to the murder of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) founder T P Chandrasekharan as well. Chandrasekharan was murdered in 2012.</p>.<p>Others who were acquitted are Sujith, T K Sumeesh, Shameel, Shammas, Abbas, Rahul, Vineesh, Vijith, Faisal, Sareesh, and Sajeer. Two other accused persons died during the course of the trial.</p>.<p>The court observed that the prosecution had failed to prove the charges against the accused. Accused Kodi Suni, currently serving a prison sentence in another case, was produced before the court for the trial.</p>.<p>According to the prosecution, Vijith (28) and Shinoj (29) were attacked while returning from the Mahe court. The attackers allegedly hurled a bomb at their motorcycle, causing it to topple, before hacking them to death.</p>.<p>Public Prosecutor Premarajan appeared for the prosecution, while C K Sridharan and K Vishwan represented the accused. </p>