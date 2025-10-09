<p>Kyiv: Ukrainian long-range strikes on Russian energy facilities may have reduced gasoline supplies in Russia by up to a fifth, President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/volodymyr-zelenskyy">Volodymyr Zelenskyy</a> said, as both sides step up attacks on each other's energy infrastructure.</p><p>With diplomatic efforts to end the war largely stalled and little movement along the fiercely contested front line, Russian forces have focused on crippling Ukrainian gas production while Ukraine has been targeting Russia's oil refining capacity.</p><p>Reuters calculations in August showed that Ukrainian attacks had reduced Russian oil refining by almost a fifth on certain days. Zelenskyy's comments implied that level of shortage was now ongoing.</p>.Ukraine's fight is the world's, Zelensky tells UN Assembly.<p>"This still needs to be verified, but we believe that they've lost up to 20% of their gasoline supply – directly as a result of our strikes," Zelenskyy said in remarks to journalists released on Thursday.</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kremlin">Kremlin</a> has said that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a>'s domestic fuel market is fully supplied.</p><p>Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had used domestically produced Neptune and Flamingo missiles in recent attacks, part of Ukraine's effort to scale up its homegrown arms industry.</p><p>Zelenskyy also said Russian forces had carried out 1,550 strikes on energy-related targets in Ukraine's Chernihiv, Sumy and Poltava regions over the past month, but had achieved only 160 hits.</p><p><strong>US, Russia have 'no shared perspective'</strong></p><p>Russian forces have sought to grind forward on the battlefield since summer in a campaign Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had broken.</p>.Russia launched 500 drones, over 40 missiles in overnight attack on Ukraine: Zelenskyy .<p>Kremlin troops will seek to "urgently" take the strategic eastern city of Pokrovsk, he said, adding that Moscow had failed to convince U.S. President Donald Trump it is able to capture all of the eastern Donbas region.</p><p>Trump, who had been seeking a quick peace in the war, has in recent weeks signalled frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin and stronger support for Kyiv's war effort against Moscow.</p><p>"We believe that, as of today, the US and Russia have no shared perspective on the war," Zelenskyy said. "And the US understands that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a> is lying."</p><p>Zelenskyy said his chief of staff and Ukraine's prime minister would visit Washington early next week to discuss air defence, energy and sanctions on Russia.</p>