Court directs police to file case against mayor Arya Rajendran for spat with KSRTC driver in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A local court in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday directed the police to register a case against city mayor Arya Rajendran, her husband MLA Sachin Dev and three others in connection with waylaying a transport bus and entering into an altercation with the driver.
CPM state secretary M V Govindan had earlier justified the action of the mayor and MLA, both from the CPM, and even said that no police case need to be taken against them. Hence the court directive is a setback to the CPM, which is the ruling party in Kerala. Congress and BJP are criticising the mayor and MLA of abusing their official capacities.
The court directive to register a case against the mayor, MLA, mayor's brother and wife and another person came on a petition filed by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus driver L H Yadhu.
The mayor and others travelling in a private car waylaid the bus in the city on April 27 and entered into an altercation with the driver accusing him of showing obscene gestures at the mayor and her sister-in-law after they protested against the rash driving of the driver.
Even as the police booked the driver, no action was taken on the driver's complaint that the mayor and MLA obstructed his duty, interrupted the trip and caused inconvenience to other passengers.
The incident became mysterious after the memory card of the surveillance cameras in the bus went missing after the incident.
The mayor's initial version that they did not waylay the bus was also proved untrue by CCTV visuals. The driver also alleged that the MLA forced some passengers who recorded the melee using mobile phone camera to delete those.
Published 06 May 2024, 14:28 IST