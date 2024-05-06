Court directs police to file case against mayor Arya Rajendran for spat with KSRTC driver in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: A local court in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday directed the police to register a case against city mayor Arya Rajendran, her husband MLA Sachin Dev and three others in connection with waylaying a transport bus and entering into an altercation with the driver.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan had earlier justified the action of the mayor and MLA, both from the CPM, and even said that no police case need to be taken against them. Hence the court directive is a setback to the CPM, which is the ruling party in Kerala. Congress and BJP are criticising the mayor and MLA of abusing their official capacities.

The court directive to register a case against the mayor, MLA, mayor's brother and wife and another person came on a petition filed by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus driver L H Yadhu.